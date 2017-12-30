DALLAS (AP) — A 7-year-old Texas boy died after his father’s girlfriend opened fire as the man drove away with his son and two other children, police said Friday. Greenville police said Kaden Green died at a hospital after being taken there by a witness following the shooting Thursday afternoon. The woman accused of shooting the boy, 26-year-old Brooke Craig, was arrested early Friday along with the child’s father, 24-year-old Cameron Castillo, in the Dallas suburb of Frisco about 45 miles west of Greenville. Authorities said Craig led police on a car chase before their arrests. Craig faces a capital murder charge, while Castillo was arrested for a parole violation.