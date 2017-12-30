SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Authorities have identified a man who fatally shot his girlfriend before turning a gun on himself in her San Antonio home. The Bexar County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the shooter Friday as 48-year-old Mark Edward Espinosa. Espinosa first shot 46-year-old Linda Vela and then himself in the San Antonio caterer’s master bedroom on Wednesday. San Antonio police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Ramos said in a statement Wednesday that relatives said the couple had a “contentious relationship,” and that Vela had recently allowed Espinosa to return home for the holidays after kicking him out. Vela’s 10- and 14-year-old sons were at home during the shooting.