PROGRESO (AP) — The name of a man killed in a police-involved shooting in Progreso in South Texas has been released. The McAllen Monitor reports that the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office says Evelio Gomez was fatally shot Sunday by a Progreso police officer after a struggle. The 46-year-old victim was a Mexican national and was allegedly wielding a machete. The officer’s name was not immediately released. It was not clear what sparked the struggle. The sheriff’s office investigation continues.