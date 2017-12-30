Today is Saturday December 30, 2017
Trump Administration Aims to Trim Rules on Offshore Drilling

Posted/updated on: December 30, 2017 at 8:06 am
DALLAS (AP) — The Trump administration on Friday proposed to rewrite or kill rules on offshore oil and gas drilling that were imposed after the deadly 2010 rig explosion and oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. The administration said the rules are an unnecessary burden on industry and rolling them back will encourage more energy production. An offshore-drilling group welcomed the rollback, while environmentalists said President Donald Trump was raising the risk of more deadly oil spills. A division of the Interior Department published the proposed change Friday in the Federal Register. The public will have until Jan. 29 to comment.

