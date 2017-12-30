DALLAS (AP) — The Trump administration on Friday proposed to rewrite or kill rules on offshore oil and gas drilling that were imposed after the deadly 2010 rig explosion and oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico. The administration said the rules are an unnecessary burden on industry and rolling them back will encourage more energy production. An offshore-drilling group welcomed the rollback, while environmentalists said President Donald Trump was raising the risk of more deadly oil spills. A division of the Interior Department published the proposed change Friday in the Federal Register. The public will have until Jan. 29 to comment.