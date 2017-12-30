David T. Foster III/Charlotte Observer/TNS via Getty Images(EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J.) — New York Giants General Manager Dave Gettleman made moves on his first full day on the job and dismissed longtime executive Marc Ross.

Ross, who had been with the team since 2007, was completing his fifth season as the Giants’ vice president of player evaluation. He was one of four candidates interviewed for the general manager job.

During the previous six years, he was in charge of the team’s college scouting department and the draft.

“I worked with Marc when I was with the organization before,” Gettleman said in a statement. “I have great respect for him and high regard for his work. Clearly, we’re going in a different direction, but that doesn’t make these kinds of decisions any easier.”

