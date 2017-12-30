EL PASO (AP) — Sheriff’s officials say three people died when their vehicle rolled over and caught fire on a rural road just east of El Paso. El Paso County sheriff’s spokeswoman Leslie Antunez says it’s not clear what caused the driver to lose control Friday, leading the car to roll. Three people inside the car died at the scene and a fourth person was taken to a hospital with unspecified injuries. Authorities have not released the names of the people involved. Sheriff’s officials continued to investigate the scene into Friday evening.