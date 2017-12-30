Photodisc/Thinkstock(MONSON, Mass.) — Two utility workers in Massachusetts are being hailed as heroes after guiding to warmth and safety a diaper-clad 2-year-old girl who managed to wander into car traffic during bitter cold weather, authorities confirmed.

Police in Monson praised Comcast technicians Shawn Bronson and Michael Payne, who were driving along Main Street two days ago around 2:30 p.m. to restore cable service to local customers when they suddenly hit the brakes after spotting an unattended toddler fall while attempting to cross a street.

The Monson Police Department said on their official Facebook page that they “picked up the child and brought her into a nearby store to warm up and to wait for police to arrive.”

“We commend these workers, who are also Monson residents, for their quick action leading to a positive outcome,” the police said in the statement.

The toddler, the police confirmed, wore only a diaper on a day, records show, when the low temperature reached just 1 degree Fahrenheit.

After hitting the brakes, Bronson said he and Payne whisked the little girl into the Woodbine Country Store and shed their jackets to swaddle the cold little girl, the police said.

The cops added that the men’s vigilance as they drove along Main and Cushman Streets, in the New England town of less than 9,000 people, prevented what “could have had tragic consequences,” the statement reads.

“She had no socks, no shoes. And she happened to be heading right towards the middle of the road, which is where we intercepted her,” Bronson told The Boston Herald.

“She was shaking. She was a different color,” Bronson told the paper. “We just started taking off our hats and jackets, and trying to get her wrapped up as well as we could while we got her inside the store.”

The police, the statement added, eventually identified the child and soon questioned her father who told them he “was completely unaware that the child had wandered off” until police informed him of her absence.

The father is facing charges of reckless endangerment of a child; his daughter was transported to Wing Hospital to be evaluated, the police said.

