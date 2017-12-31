Today is Sunday December 31, 2017
go to ktbb homepage
go to ktbb mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Man with multiple guns in hotel room arrested in Houston, police say

Posted/updated on: December 31, 2017 at 8:43 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

iStock/Thinkstock(HOUSTON) -- A man was arrested in Houston after he was found with multiple weapons and guns at the Hyatt Regency Downtown Hotel, according to police.

Houston Police said they responded to a "disturbance" call at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday when an off-duty officer called for "urgent backup." A man in the lobby of the hotel, according to police, was acting belligerent and drunk, ABC station KTRK-TV reports.

Police searched the man's hotel room and found several guns, according to KTRK-TV. Multiple weapons were found after searching the suspect's vehicle, Houston Police said.

The suspect was arrested and transported to jail at 2:49 a.m., according to KTRK-TV.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Man with multiple guns in hotel room arrested in Houston, police say

Posted/updated on: December 31, 2017 at 8:43 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

iStock/Thinkstock(HOUSTON) -- A man was arrested in Houston after he was found with multiple weapons and guns at the Hyatt Regency Downtown Hotel, according to police.

Houston Police said they responded to a "disturbance" call at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday when an off-duty officer called for "urgent backup." A man in the lobby of the hotel, according to police, was acting belligerent and drunk, ABC station KTRK-TV reports.

Police searched the man's hotel room and found several guns, according to KTRK-TV. Multiple weapons were found after searching the suspect's vehicle, Houston Police said.

The suspect was arrested and transported to jail at 2:49 a.m., according to KTRK-TV.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement