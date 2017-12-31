iStock/Thinkstock(HOUSTON) — A man was arrested in Houston after he was found with multiple weapons and guns at the Hyatt Regency Downtown Hotel, according to police.

Houston Police said they responded to a “disturbance” call at 1:30 a.m. on Sunday when an off-duty officer called for “urgent backup.” A man in the lobby of the hotel, according to police, was acting belligerent and drunk, ABC station KTRK-TV reports.

Police searched the man’s hotel room and found several guns, according to KTRK-TV. Multiple weapons were found after searching the suspect’s vehicle, Houston Police said.

The suspect was arrested and transported to jail at 2:49 a.m., according to KTRK-TV, hours before the Hyatt’s New Year’s Eve celebration.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.