‘Multiple deputies’ injured after officers responded to domestic dispute in Denver area
Posted/updated on:
December 31, 2017 at
10:36 am
iStock/Thinkstock(DENVER) -- Multiple officers were injured after responding to a domestic call at an apartment complex in an affluent suburban county outside of Denver, authorities said.
The Douglas County Sheriff's Office tweeted that deputies were injured after responding to a domestic disturbance at an apartment complex at about 6:30 a.m. local time.
As the incident was still unfolding, police asked people to avoid the area and for those nearby to shelter in place.
This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.
