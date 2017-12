iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A lucky lottery winner could begin 2018 as a multi-millionaire.

An estimated $440 million jackpot is up for grabs for Powerball’s Wednesday drawing after no winner claimed Saturday night’s $384 million jackpot.

The odds of winning the jackpot, according to Powerball, are 1 to 292,201,338.

There’s also a chance to win big in the next Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday with a $343 million jackpot.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.