Ministry of Public Security(GUANCASTE, Costa Rica) — A plane carrying 12 people has crashed in Guancaste, Costa Rica, with at least some of the people onboard having died, according to the country’s Ministry of Public Security.

The wreckage of the plane — a private aircraft belonging to the airline Nature Air — was on fire and no one responded, according to the ministry.

Two Costa Rican crew members and 10 foreigners were onboard, the ministry said.

