KILGORE — Kilgore Police are investigating a fatal shooting. It happened around 11:30 Sunday night at the Meadow Green Apartment Complex. According to officers, Tracy Lynn Reedy, 50, Kilgore, was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside of the apartment complex. She was pronounced dead at the scene. The unidentified suspect fled the scene before officers arrived. The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information in regards to this crime can contact Detective John Rowe at 903-218-6906. You can give information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers at 903-236-STOP. Anonymous information may also be submitted through the Kilgore Police Department’s Website, facebook page or tip411.