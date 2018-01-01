HARRISON COUNTY — A Hallsville mother and her 3-month-old child were killed Sunday in a wreck in Harrison County. A Jefferson man also suffered life-threatening injuries in the wreck. According to the Longview News-Journal and the DPS report, Jessica Click, 19, and her son, Waylon Click, were pronounced dead Sunday at Longview hospitals. Jessica Click died at Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center and Waylon died at Longview Regional Medical Center. The wreck happened around 3:30 p.m. on FM 2208, about five miles from Alpine Road. Click was driving north on FM 2208 when her car swerved into the southbound lane of traffic and hit a truck, driven by 24-year-old Christopher Derr of Jefferson. Rescue workers used the Jaws of Life to remove Click from her car. Derr was taken to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview to be treated for injuries. The wreck remained under investigation.