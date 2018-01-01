HOUSTON (AP) – Houston police say they don’t believe an intoxicated man arrested for having several guns in his hotel room intended to use the weapons. Investigators say security officers called police after the man became belligerent and refused to be leave the bar at downtown Houston’s Hyatt Regency Hotel. The hotel’s annual New Year’s Eve party is one of the city’s largest. Police say responding officers found a rifle, a shotgun and a handgun in the man’s room, plus ammunition. He was arrested for unlawfully carrying a weapon and trespassing. Police spokesman Victor Senties says the man later told investigators he’d brought the guns into his room from his truck because he didn’t want them to get stolen. He said his truck was parked in the hotel garage. Senties says investigators don’t believe the man intended “to use the weapons or to cause any kind of issue.”