LONGVIEW — The Longview Police Department is investigating the city’s first fatal wreck of 2018. According to KETK, on Monday morning, around 12:20 a.m., police responded to a one-vehicle accident on Page Road. Investigators determined a car, driven by Sharika Lata Hicks, 35, of Longview, was traveling west on Page Road and disregarded the stop sign at Alpine Road. The vehicle continued to drive off the roadway before hitting a tree. Police say Hicks was not wearing a seatbelt and had been drinking. She was pronounced dead at the scene.