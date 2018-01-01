Alessandra Benedetti – Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images(VATICAN CITY) — Pope Francis offered some advice on possible New Year’s resolutions as he celebrated the start of 2018.



During the New Year’s Day Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica, Pope Francis urged people to let go of what he called life’s “useless baggage” in 2018.

He also told people to avoid the “banality of consumerism” and “empty chatter.”



The pope advised setting aside a moment of silence each to “be with God” – a safeguard, he said against being corrupted by consumerism, the blare of commercials, the stream of empty words.



In a somber New Year’s Eve prayer service, the pope said God gave humanity ‘‘a whole and sound’’ year, but that ‘‘we humans in so many ways ruined and wounded it with works of death, with lies and injustices.’’

