JACKSONVILLE – Two people were injured in a shooting New Year’s Eve night on Crockett Street in Jacksonville, reportedly after an altercation at an outdoor gathering, and KETK reports one suspect is on the loose. Arriving officers say they were met with a “chaotic and uncooperative group of people” and requested backup, with several area law enforcement agencies responding. Both victims were taken to local hospitals; their conditions weren’t immediately known. Witnesses identified the shooter as Carlton “Hammer” Johnson, 27, but police say other people may have been involved. Johnson is wanted on multiple warrants.

Police say Johnson and an unknown person or people left the scene in a gray 2005 Jeep Cherokee with Texas license plate number JLG7285. Authorities say they are considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information regarding this crime or know Johnson’s whereabouts, you’re asked to contact your local law enforcement agency.