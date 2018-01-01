Bus crash in rural Utah kills 13-year-old

Posted/updated on: January 1, 2018 at 4:24 pm

iStock/Thinkstock(GREEN RIVER, Utah) -- A Greyhound bus drove off of a highway and plunged into the water, killing a 13-year-old girl and injuring 11 other people on New Year' Eve in Green River, Utah, according to state troopers.



Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the crash along Interstate 70.



The bus was heading west from Green River to Las Vegas said Trooper Jared Cornia.



The bus went off the shoulder of the higway around 11p.m, crashing about 200 feet from the highway.



The unidentified girl was killed and the bus driver and two passengers were taken by helicopters in serious condition to hospitals in Grand Junction, Colorado, and Provo, Utah.



Eight other injured passengers were taken by ambulnaces to hospitals, according to Cornia.



A passenger on board the Greyhound bus reported a possible medical issue with the driver, the Utah Highway Patrol said in a news release.





Lanesha Gipson, a spokeswoman for Greyhound, said the company is cooperating with authorities and conducting its own investigation into the accident.



Gipson did not have information about the driver.



Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back