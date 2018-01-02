ROUND ROCK (AP) — Police are searching for a 44-year-old man they’ve identified as a person of interest in the death of a woman and abduction of her two daughters. Authorities say Terry Allen Miles is being sought for questioning in the death of 44-year-old Tonya Bates, whose body was found Sunday at the home they shared in Round Rock, north of Austin. Round Rock police Chief Allen Banks said Monday that Miles and Bates were roommates. He says it’s not clear how long Bates had been dead before her body was found. Banks says investigators believe Miles took the woman’s 14- and 7-year-old daughters. An Amber Alert was issued Sunday for the girls. The Hyundai Accent that Miles is believed to be driving was last seen in northern New Mexico or southern Colorado.