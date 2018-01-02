ABC/Heidi Gutman(LOS ANGELES) — It seems a lot of people tuned into ABC on New Year’s Eve to see if Mariah Carey would redeem herself, or crash and burn.

Variety reports that viewership for Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest increased more than 50% over last year’s telecast for the 8-10 p.m. ET part of the show, while the 10-11 p.m. hour increased 35% over last year, attracting 15.7 million viewers. The ratings were the highest for the 10-11pm hour since the show added that prime time hour in 2000.

Viewership for the 11 p.m. to midnight hour of New Year’s Rockin’ Eve, during which Mariah performed, won’t be available until later today, but Variety credits curiosity about the performance, and about the frigid temperatures in Times Square, with drawing viewers to tune in. As the ball dropped Sunday night, temperatures in Times Square dropped to around nine degrees Fahrenheit.

In case you missed it, Mariah did fine, performing “Vision of Love” and “Hero” with no technical problems — other than the fact that she wanted some hot tea but didn’t have any.

