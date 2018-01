TYLER – Weather service records show Tyler set a record low maximum temperature for December 2nd. The temperature of 28 degrees beat the 29 degree temperature for December 2nd, 1928. Also 2017 was Tyler’s 4th warmest year on record. The mean temperature was 68.7 degrees, which is 3.1 degrees above normal. The previous warmest years on record were 1921, 1998 and 2016.