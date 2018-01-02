President Trump to Kim Jong Un: My ‘nuclear button’ is ‘much bigger and ‘more powerful’ than yours

Posted/updated on: January 2, 2018 at 8:05 pm

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) -- President Donald Trump ignited a new war of the words Tuesday with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un over the size of his purported "nuclear button."



Trump tweeted, "North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un just stated that the 'Nuclear Button is on his desk at all times.' Will someone from his depleted and food starved regime please inform him that I too have a Nuclear Button, but it is a much bigger & more powerful one than his, and my Button works!"



The president's tweet came after the rogue leader said in a New Year's address, "the button for nuclear weapons is on my table," and that he could use it to launch an attack on the entire United States.

