Jason Miller/Getty Images(CLEVELAND) — Isaiah Thomas had an impressive season debut in the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 127-110 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers.

After recovering from a serious hip injury, Thomas marked his first game as a Cavalier with 17 points and 3 assists in 19 minutes.

Cavs fans gave Thomas, who’s playing on a minutes restriction, a standing ovation when he checked out of the fourth quarter with eight minutes left.

During the last offseason, Thomas and Jae Crowder were traded from the Boston Celtics for Kyrie Irving. At 17 points in Tuesday night’s game, Crowder finished 1 point shy of a new season-high.

LeBron James had 24 points with 8 assists and 6 rebounds. Kevin Love finished with 19 points and 7 rebounds.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.