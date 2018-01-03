Paul Archuleta/FilmMagicRose McGowan, who’s been a leading voice against sexual harassment in Hollywood, will star in and produce a five-part E! documentary series delving into the “mind and world” of the actress/activist.

The series, titled Citizen Rose, “will follow McGowan as she readies her memoir/manifesto Brave for release all while going up against the Hollywood machine and those who try to silence her activism,” according to E!

“You are formally invited into my mind and world. I am thrilled to partner with E! to amplify my message of bravery, art, joy and survival,” McGowan said in a statement.

“As I ready my book, Brave, I realized I wanted to show how we can heal through art even when being hounded by evil,” the Charmed alum continued. “I want to have a conversation with everyone, and most especially, you, about looking at things differently and seeing beauty everywhere.”

Adds McGowan, 44, “E!’s tremendous reach and impressive platform allow me to globally communicate the importance of living a Brave life.”

“Rose McGowan’s courage in addressing sexual abuse and harassment in Hollywood ignited a conversation and inspired other women to speak out against their abusers,” notes Amy Introcaso-Davis, executive vice president of development and production at E!

“We look forward to taking viewers inside this talented, dynamic woman’s world as the first allegations unfold and she becomes a leading voice in a critical cultural change,” she concludes.

Citizen Rose debuts January 30 with a two-hour premiere — coinciding with the release of Brave — followed by four additional episodes airing in the spring.

