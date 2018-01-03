SMITH COUNTY — The Smith County Sheriff’s Office is getting five new patrol units. According to KETK, county commissioners gave the go-ahead for the purchase Tuesday morning. Sheriff Larry Smith says these vehicles will replace units almost 8 years old. “We don’t need to be sitting on the side of the road, broken down waiting on a wrecker, when somebody’s life is at stake,” said Sheriff Smith. “I don’t think it’s good judgment to let that happen.” Sheriff Smith says his plan is to replace units before they get too many miles on them. The county will make more money when it sells them.