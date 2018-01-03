CHEROKEE COUNTY — Jacksonville Police said a man wanted in a New Year’s Eve shooting has been arrested. Carlton “Hammer” Johnson, 27, has been accused of shooting two people after an altercation. Arriving officers say they were met with a “chaotic and uncooperative group of people” and requested backup, with several area law enforcement agencies responding. Both victims were taken to local hospitals. Witnesses identified the shooter as Johnson. He was wanted on multiple warrants. Johnson was booked into the Smith County Jail this morning on numerous charges, including evading arrest, failure to identify as a fugitive or giving false information, aggravated assault and parole violation. His bonds total $278,500.