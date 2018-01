TYLER – A popular Tyler restaurant is closing its doors but says it will reopen as an event center. According to KETK and Juls’ Facebook page, the eatery will serve food until January 5. On January 15, it will open as an event center. Holy Guacamole and Cup-Pow will also close as part of the transition. Juls, on Old Jacksonville Highway, opened as a new concept restaurant in 2013 after Jay Schulz closed down Julian’s in Times Square.