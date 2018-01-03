Netflix/Matt Kennedy(LOS ANGELES) — The fantasy/cop drama Bright, starring Will Smith and Joel Edgerton as a very odd couple of LAPD officer partners, has become the most successful original movie in Netflix’s history…so of course, there’s going to be a sequel.

Bright takes place in an alternate reality in which fantasy creatures like elves, orcs, and centaurs exist, as does powerful magic. Netflix has confirmed to ABC Radio that both Smith, who plays a human cop, and Egerton, who plays his orc partner, are expected to return for the new installment, as is director David Ayer.

The movie is the #1 film in all of the 190-plus countries in which Netflix is available. More than 11 million people streamed the movie in the three days following its December 22nd release.

