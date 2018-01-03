Top college quarterbacks Darnold, Rosen, declare for NFL Draft

Josh Rosen (L) Credit: Photo by Kohjiro Kinno / ESPN Images // Sam Darnold (R) Credit: Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images(NEW YORK) -- Two of most talented quarterbacks in college football have declared their intention to enter this spring's NFL Draft, with USC's Sam Darnold and UCLA's Josh Rosen announcing those plans on Wednesday night.



Darnold announced his decision in a video posted to Instagram, thanking many involved with the university. "I've been blessed that my life has been full of memorable moments and wonderful people. The people who have been involved in making me the man I am today have prepared me for the life and decisions that I have to make in the future."



Rosen posted a statement to Twitter saying that he was "thankful to be a Bruin," and calling the choice to attend UCLA "the best decision of my life." At the end of his statement, Rosen added: "P.S. Mom - I promise I will come back and finish my degree."



Rosen threw for 3,754 yards and 26 touchdowns this year, but his Bruins team went just 6-7. "I wish we had won more games," Rosen said in his statement, "but friendships were forged and memories were made that will last a lifetime."



Rosen didn't play in UCLA's Cactus Bowl loss to Kansas State, as he was recovering from a concussion.



Both Darnold and Rosen are leaving school after three seasons, and are expected to be selected in the first round of the NFL Draft.



