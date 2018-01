TYLER – It is that time of the year when the City of Tyler Parks and Recreation staff Shut off outdoor drinking fountains in all parks managed by the City of Tyler. Also, public restrooms within the parks are now closed for the winter season. Those parks are:

Emmett J Park

Fun Forest Park

Gassaway Park

Hillside Park

Noble Young Park (upper restroom only)

P T Cole Park

Winters Park

The facilities will become fully operational again in a few months.