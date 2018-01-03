Starflamedia/iStock/Thinkstock(NEW YORK) — A man in his 60s was killed Wednesday after he was punched by another man and tumbled back onto the subway tracks in Brooklyn, New York, ABC station WABC reported.

The incident occurred at the Jay Street-MetroTech stop at around 2:30 p.m., according to WABC.

The man in his 60s and an 18-year-old were arguing when the teen hit the older man, who was knocked unconscious and fell onto the southbound R train tracks, WABC reported.

The older man was pulled up from the tracks and taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he later was pronounced dead, according to WABC.

Charges are pending for the teen, who was taken into custody after the incident, WABC reported.

