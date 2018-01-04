HARRISON COUNTY – Two people are dead following a multi-vehicle wreck on I-20 in Harrison County. The wreck happened around 3:30 Thursday morning near mile marker 601, and involved several vehicles, including five 18-wheelers. According to the DPS report, four tractor tailers were stopped on the interstate for a wreck that had happened a short time earlier. A 5th semi trailer failed to stop and ran into the vehicles. The driver and passenger in that semi died at the scene. Traffic is being re-routed. The westbound lanes are expected to re-open around midday.