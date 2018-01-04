NBC/Trae Patton(LOS ANGELES) — Miley Cyrus’ commitment to helping out her team members from The Voice doesn’t end when the season is over, and her loyalty goes beyond just giving career advice.

Janice Freeman — who represented Team Miley during the show’s 13th and latest season — took to Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share the touching story of how Miley rescued her and her family while they looked for a permanent housing situation.

In the clip, captured by Entertainment Tonight, Freeman reveals the 25-year-old “Malibu” singer paid the family’s security deposit on a temporary two-bedroom apartment, along with the first six months rent.

“Miley, you are my dawg, like, my best friend, and I will defend you to the bitter end,” an emotional Freeman declares. “This woman blessed me to be able to move in.”

Adds Freeman, “I’m so overwhelmed…Y’all don’t understand that you see these people on TV. You see things happening and all of that, but you don’t understand that these people are real. And her heart is so huge. And she allows God to use her to bless my life.”

Freeman, a 32-year-old cancer survivor from Covine, California, made it to the top 11, before being sent home.

