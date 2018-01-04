Jaguars rookie Leonard Fournette buys Rolex watches for offensive linemen after 1,000 yard season

Posted/updated on: January 4, 2018 at 5:24 pm

Photo by Allen Kee / ESPN Images(JACKSONVILLE, Fla.) -- As the Jacksonville Jaguars prepare for their playoff game against the Buffalo Bills this weekend, rookie running back Leonard Fournette gifted seven of his offensive lineman Rolexes for their work this year.



Fournette rushed for 1,040 yards this season, and gave the team's first starting offensive lineman and two backups the watches as a gift for helping his success.



"Just to show them the dedication and all the hard work they put in to help me to get me where I'm at and also for this team," Fournette said. "Their hard work doesn't go unnoticed."



Each watch will be engraved with the jersey number and initials of its wearer.



"I couldn't do it myself," Fournette said. "I can't block 11 guys on my own. That's the O-line, and wide receivers too. They played a big part of contributing to me getting 1,000 yards."



Asked if he intended to give out similar gifts every year he rushes for 1,000 yards, Fournette simply said, "we'll see how it goes."



Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back