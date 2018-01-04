© 2017 WARNER BROS. ENTERTAINMENT INC. AND RATPAC ENTERTAINMENT, LLC(NEW YORK) — One would understand if Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins didn’t want the critical and box office disappointment of Justice League to tarnish the magical armor of her heroine, who appeared in it. Now it seems Wonder Woman‘s sequel might not be a part of the studio’s under-performing attempt to match Marvel’s hit-making cinematic universe.

Jenkins tells Entertainment Tonight the WW sequel might not even share too much with its original. “We’re actually making a totally different film with a lot of the same, similar like things that we love, but it’s its own movie completely, so it’s not ‘two’ to us,” Jenkins says. “It’s an entirely new adventure together that we couldn’t be luckier [to do].”

Jenkins directed Gal Gadot’s superhero’s solo adventure in 2017, shattering box office expectations and the glass ceiling for a female-directed movie. The film won near-unanimous acclaim from critics and fans alike, and earned more than 800 million bucks worldwide — neither of which can be said for Warner Bros.’ more recent superhero team-up.

Wonder Woman 2‘s release date was recently bumped up to November 1, 2019 from December 13, 2019. The move was to give the superhero film space after director J.J. Abrams had Star Wars: Episode IX moved from May of next year to December 20, 2019.

Both Star Wars and Marvel are owned by ABC News’ parent company, Disney.

