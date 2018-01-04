LONGVIEW – The honor guard of the Gregg County sheriff’s Department has it;s first female member. She is is Deputy Sarah Kirkland. The honor guard has been around for over 15 years. It represents the department at events like memorials and funerals.
A First for the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office
