Today is Thursday January 04, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
go to ktbb mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

A First for the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office

Posted/updated on: January 4, 2018 at 10:02 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LONGVIEW – The honor guard of the Gregg County sheriff’s Department has it;s first female member. She is is Deputy Sarah Kirkland. The honor guard has been around for over 15 years. It represents the department at events like memorials and funerals.

A First for the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office

Posted/updated on: January 4, 2018 at 10:02 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

LONGVIEW – The honor guard of the Gregg County sheriff’s Department has it;s first female member. She is is Deputy Sarah Kirkland. The honor guard has been around for over 15 years. It represents the department at events like memorials and funerals.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement