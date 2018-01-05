Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- The monster "bomb cyclone" storm that battered the East Coast this week, shuttering schools and halting travel, brought gale-force winds to the Northeast and more snow in parts of the South than in nearly 30 years. Here's a closer look at the storm by the numbers: Snow totals: Tallahassee, Florida: 0.1 inches -- the most snow since 1989 when the city had 0.9 inches Savannah, Georgia: 1.2 inches -- the most snow since 1989 when the city had 3.2 inches Charleston, South Carolina: 5.3 inches -- the most snow since 1989 when the city had 6 inches Summerville, South Carolina: 7.3 inches Rockyhock, North Carolina: 12 inches Ocean City, Maryland: 11 inches Philadelphia: 4.1 inches Bayville, New Jersey: 18 inches Staffordville, Connecticut: 16 inches Terryville, New York: 16.4 inches Central Park in New York City: 9.8 inches -- the new daily record Logan International Airport in Boston: 13.2 inches -- the new daily record Bangor, Maine: up to 18.3 inches Logan International Airport in Boston: 13.2 inches -- the new daily record Strong wind gusts: Nantucket, Massachusetts: 76 mph Cape Henry, Virginia: 74 mph Block Island, Rhode Island: 71 mph Scotchtown, New York: 68 mph

A look at the brutal ‘bomb cyclone’ snowstorm by the numbers

Posted/updated on: January 5, 2018 at 11:40 am

Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe via Getty Images(NEW YORK) -- The monster "bomb cyclone" storm that battered the East Coast this week, shuttering schools and halting travel, brought gale-force winds to the Northeast and more snow in parts of the South than in nearly 30 years.



Here's a closer look at the storm by the numbers:



Snow totals:



Tallahassee, Florida: 0.1 inches -- the most snow since 1989 when the city had 0.9 inches



Savannah, Georgia: 1.2 inches -- the most snow since 1989 when the city had 3.2 inches



Charleston, South Carolina: 5.3 inches -- the most snow since 1989 when the city had 6 inches



Summerville, South Carolina: 7.3 inches



Rockyhock, North Carolina: 12 inches



Ocean City, Maryland: 11 inches



Philadelphia: 4.1 inches



Bayville, New Jersey: 18 inches



Staffordville, Connecticut: 16 inches



Terryville, New York: 16.4 inches



Central Park in New York City: 9.8 inches -- the new daily record



Logan International Airport in Boston: 13.2 inches -- the new daily record



Bangor, Maine: up to 18.3 inches



Strong wind gusts:



Nantucket, Massachusetts: 76 mph



Cape Henry, Virginia: 74 mph



Block Island, Rhode Island: 71 mph



Scotchtown, New York: 68 mph





