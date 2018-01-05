Joe Robbins/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Louisville quarterback Lamar Jackson has announced he will skip his senior season and declare for the NFL draft.

The 2016 Heisman Trophy winner finishes his college career with 9,043 passing yards, 4,132 rushing yards and 119 total touchdowns. His total touchdowns tie current Houston Texans, and former Clemson, quarterback DeShaun Watson for second most in ACC History.

Jackson also won the Maxwell and Walter Camp Awards as the top player in the country and was named the AP Player of the Year in 2016..

He is the first player in NCAA history to record at least 3,500 passing yards and 1,500 rushing yards in consecutive seasons.

He announced his decision on Twitter saying, “After much discussion with my family and coaches, I have made the decision to take the next step in my career and enter the 2018 NFL Draft. I would like to thank the University of Louisville, Coach Petrino and the coaching staff, my teammates and the fans.”

Jackson was a Heisman finalist in 2017 and earned second-team AP All-America honors.

He was a two-time ACC Offensive Player of the Year and a two-time ACC Player of the Year in 2016 and 2017.

