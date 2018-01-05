TYLER – Kidnapping suspect Austin Ray Bowers, 26, whose last known address was in Whitehouse, has been put in jail on $400,000 bond. According to KETK, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office says Bowers was captured around 3:40 Thursday afternoon. He was wanted for aggravated kidnapping and endangering a child. The sheriff’s office said on its Facebook page that Bowers had threatened to buy high-powered rifles to kill anyone who stands between him and his ex-girfriend. He has also said he would be “racking up” felonies before he goes back to prison. Jail records show Bowers has now been booked into the Smith County Jail 17 times since 2009. He was first arrested by the Bullard Police Department for possession of marijuana. Before Thursday, his last arrest was last month, when he was charged with possession of marijuana and possession of a controlled substance.