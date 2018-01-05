TYLER — East Texas hospitals are seeing an increase in flu cases. Just last week, ETMC diagnosed 236 patients. KETK reports when it comes to the flu, even actively healthy people can easily catch the virus. Symptoms can last up to eight days. Dr. Evans Smith, ETMC Emergency Medicine Specialist, says, “It seems to peak around day three to four and then you know you’re not going to die. You’re starting to feel better, but you’re not well.” Dr. Smith says as soon as you feel symptoms, get checked out by a doctor.