Obtained by ABC News(GADSDEN, Ala.) — Officials are investigating after Roy Moore accuser Tina Johnson’s home caught fire this week in what appears to be arson.

In a statement, the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office said it does not believe the fire is “in any way related to Roy Moore or allegations made against him.”

Investigators are currently speaking with a person of interest, according to the sheriff’s office.

Moore, the former Alabama Senate candidate, has been accused of sexual misconduct by multiple women, including Johnson. He has denied all the allegations.

The allegations against Moore began with the publication of a Washington Post report on Nov. 9, in which it was claimed he made sexual advances on a 14-year-old girl in the late 1970s.

Moore’s Democratic rival, Doug Jones, was sworn in Wednesday as the next senator of Alabama.

Jones is the first Democrat in 25 years to win a Senate seat in Alabama when he defeated Moore in the Dec. 12 special election to fill the seat vacated nearly a year ago by current Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

