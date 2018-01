TYLER – A detective with the Smith County Sheriff’s Department has died. Sheriff Larry Smith said on the department’s Facebook page that Anthony Broyles failed to show up for work on Friday. Department personnel, along with Boyle’s mom, found him dead at his home. It appears as if he died of natural causes. According to Sheriff Smith, “Anthony was a gentle giant who worked hard in spite of his recent illness. He will be greatly missed.” Funeral arrangements are pending.