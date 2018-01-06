TYLER – The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has cited Brookshire’s Grocery Company with 8 violations due to the September 1st ammonia leak in Tyler. It an exclusive report by KETK, “on December 5, OSHA released their full report to Brookshire’s which stated their findings. They cited the company with 8 “serious” violations; serious being the lower ranking. The citations included maintenance, safeguards, and operational features for exit routes; process safety management of highly hazardous chemicals; hazardous waster operations and emergency response.” Each of the violations cost nearly $8,000 dollars. The total of the fine issued to Brookshire’s is more than $63,000.”

Fire officials said the leak in early September occurred on the roof of a cold storage building due to a failure in the piping. Ten people were treated at the scene. 12 were released after treatment at local hospitals, including one person from a nearby business who sought treatment. The valves were shut off until the ammonia dissipated to a safe level. Morning traffic was backed up for a time due to road closures in the area of Loop 323 and Old Jacksonville Highway.