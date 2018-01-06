Biker Set for Trial in Waco After Rejecting Plea Deal
Posted/updated on:
January 6, 2018 at
4:57 am
WACO (AP) — The second biker set to be tried on charges stemming from a 2015 shooting among bikers and police in Waco has rejected a plea deal. George “Scooter” Bergman declined in court Friday to accept the confidential deal.
Biker Set for Trial in Waco After Rejecting Plea Deal
Posted/updated on:
January 6, 2018 at
4:57 am
WACO (AP) — The second biker set to be tried on charges stemming from a 2015 shooting among bikers and police in Waco has rejected a plea deal. George “Scooter” Bergman declined in court Friday to accept the confidential deal.