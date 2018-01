LUBBOCK (AP) — West Texas authorities say a 46-year-old man is facing aggravated kidnapping, capital murder and other charges after police found the body of woman in the back of his truck at the end of a 40-mile chase. Police say Lucio Camacho, of Muleshoe, also had the slain woman’s 3-year-old child with him when he was stopped early Friday morning at a Lubbock County sheriff’s roadblock.