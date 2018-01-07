Philadelphia firefighter dies after he’s trapped inside home for 30 minutes

Posted/updated on: January 6, 2018 at 3:40 pm

@BobBrooks6abc/Twitter(PHILADELPHIA) -- An 11-year veteran of the Philadelphia Fire Department died in the line of duty after the interior of a home collapsed this morning, pinning him under debris, officials said.



Lt. Matt LeTourneau was trapped for 30 minutes until firefighters were able to remove him, Philadelphia Fire Commissioner Adam Thiel said at a news conference. LeTourneau, 42, was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.



“Our hearts are breaking,” Thiel said in a statement. “And we are without words.”



A resident at the north Philadelphia row home was also found dead inside the building, officials said, and two other firefighters were injured.



The fire was deemed under control after about 2 hours, officials said.



The cause of the blaze is under investigation, the fire department said.



Condolences swiftly poured in for the fallen firefighter, who had been promoted to lieutenant in 2015.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back