@petersmadre/Instagram(NEW YORK) — At least 12 international flights were waiting for a gate at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York on Saturday afternoon, according to Flightradar24, amid a backlog of flights following the powerful snowstorm that tore through the Northeast Thursday.

Flightradar24 — a flight tracking website — also said over 70 planes have been parked at JFK between 6 and 48 hours.

The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey said in a statement Saturday afternoon it is working with airlines, terminal operators and the Federal Aviation Administration “to limit the arrival of flights into JFK Airport until there are adequate gates available to handle the backlog of flights due to recovery of flight schedules after Thursday’s storm.”

Frustrated travelers have been posting on social media from inside JFK, showing the crowds of people waiting for flights.

One traveler posted that the storm “delayed my trip by three days! Now at JFK, it’s a sea of people trying to rebook, checking bags, sleeping everywhere.”

“Total chaos post bombcyclone,” another traveler wrote.

