iStock/Thinkstock(RIYADH) — Eleven Saudi princes were arrested by authorities after they held a protest over utility bills, according to Saudi media.

The princes on Thursday allegedly refused to leave the royal palace in Riyadh after they were angered by the government’s decision to stop paying their electric and water bills, the Saudi attorney general, Sheikh Saud al-Mojeb, said in a statement according to reports.

The attorney general did not name the princes nor their charges, but said the princes were moved to the al-Hair high security prison pending trial, Saudi media reported.

In November, at least 11 princes from the Saudi royal family, several government ministers, and a few wealthy businessmen, were detained by the Saudi government as part of an anti-corruption purge. Saudi observers believed the political crackdown was an attempt by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman to remove critics and consolidate power.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.