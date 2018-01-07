iStock/Thinkstock(MERRIMACK, N.H.) -- The winning ticket for Saturday's $560 million Powerball jackpot drawing was sold in New Hampshire, lottery officials said early Sunday morning. "We are excited to announce that a single ticket sold in New Hampshire won the estimated $559.7 million jackpot.” said Charlie McIntyre, Powerball product group chairman and executive director of the New Hampshire Lottery. "Whether the winner(s) choose to take the annuity or lump sum, which is estimated at $352 million, we offer our congratulations and encouragement to take some time to process this life-changing prize." The ticket was sold at Reeds Ferry Market in Merrimack. The numbers drawn Saturday night were 12, 29, 30, 33, 61. The Powerball was 26. It is the second-largest jackpot in Powerball game history, the first being last year's $758.7 million windfall claimed by a 53-year-old Massachusetts mother. The lump-sum cash option for Saturday's drawing is $358.5 million. The odds of winning the Powerball are one in 292.2 million. That's actually better than Mega Millions, which are one in 302.5 million On Friday night, somebody beat those odds and struck the $450 million sum, hitting all the winning numbers (28, 30, 39, 59, 70) and the Mega Ball 10. The lucky ticket was purchased at a 7-Eleven in Port Richey, Florida. So far, the owner of it has remained a mystery and hasn’t come forward to collect the winnings. According to the rules, the winner has 180 days after the drawing to claim an annuity sum. But to obtain the one-time, lump-sum cash option -- which, for the Mega Millions ticketholder, comes to $281.2 million -- the claim must be filed within 60 days of the drawing. Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Winning ticket sold in New Hampshire for $560M Powerball jackpot

Posted/updated on: January 7, 2018 at 7:55 am

